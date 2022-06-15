Weddin Whispers: Grenfell's fabulous festival

FABULOUS FESTIVAL: Congratulations to everyone who had a part in any way with the 2022 Henry Lawson Festival of Arts.
Although this year the committee was unable to have the usual street parade, there certainly were plenty of activities and functions for those wishing to attend.
The festival got underway with the Grenfell Dramatic Society's Poetry by Firelight on Wednesday evening, where a record number was in attendance. The Official opening of Art Exhibition/Competition took place on Thursday evening.
Paul McKnight was announced winner for his painting "When Bertha Comes to Tea". Peter Larsen was the winner of the watercolour with his painting "Second Class Wait Here", Lynell Reeves was awarded 1st prize for her drawing "Sweeny", Jillian Reidy was awarded 1st prize for her print, "The Boss's Boots" whilst 1st prize for a local artist was awarded to Kathleen McCue.
Congratulations to Annie Armstrong and Wezley Makin who were sashed and crowned Festival Queen and King by the last Charity Queen, Lion's entrant Tara Anderson. Annie represented the Grenfell Lions Club and Wezley represented the Grenfell Pre-School and Long Day Care Centre.
Both entrants have worked hard in a difficult year for their chosen charities. Annie's funds will be used for local and Lions charities whilst Wezley's funds will be donated to Can-Assist Grenfell Branch. On a chilly Saturday the street was filled with locals, visitors and families returning for the weekend. It certainly was a great time for catching up.
Stalls lined the Main Street, there were static parades, school children's performances, Cobb and Co Rides, Fashion Parades, fun amusements in Short Street and the Woodchops in lower Main Street drew a huge crowd of spectators.
Sunday commenced with Poetry at the Obelisk (Henry Lawson's Birthplace), more stalls, Guinea Pig Races, Grenfell Car Club Show and to finish a wonderful day, the Legends Concert at the Showground with locals performing prior to The Wolfe Bros and James Morrison.
From all reports the concert was first class. James conducted a successful Music Workshop on Monday. The Grenfell Community Arts group conducted a very successful "Open Day on Monday (see separate article and photos in today's Record).
IN QUIETUDE: The Grenfell Art Gallery 'In Quietude' by Marjo Carter and Sarah Frost will open tomorrow evening Friday June 17 from 5.30pm - 7.30pm. RSVPs were due yesterday. Please call Claire - it may not be too late to book.
As previous residents, Sarah and Marjo are delighted to return and exhibit together as a mother and daughter artistic duo.
This exhibition presents a selection of paintings, drawings and ceramic works. Each artist explores the essence of stillness, the tranquillity of composition and form and the relationship between simplicity, reflection and contentment.
The works of this exhibition evaluate the personal practice of appreciative observation of beautifully humble subjects and objects in moments of reflective quietude. The exhibition will be on display till July 19.
GRENFELL HOSPITAL AUXILIARY: Steph Cooke MP Member for Cootamundra - Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience recently delivered a Legislative Assembly Hansard on behalf of the Grenfell Multipurpose Service Hospital Auxiliary.
Steph said, "Mr Speaker, I wish to recognise the efforts of the Grenfell Multipurpose Service (MPS) Hospital Auxiliary, recently selected as a finalist for Volunteer of the Year Award as part of the Western NSW Local Health District's Living Quality and Safety awards.
This is a very special recognition to have achieved and I thank members for their incredible work in support of the Grenfell MPS. I extend my gratitude to Dorothy Starr, Vicki Reid, Glenice Clarke, Marie Cotter, Mavis Drogemuller, Colleen Nealon, Jan Holland, Bernadette Dykhoff, Hazel Pickwell, Pat Verney, Margaret Cuddihy, Verona Hughes, Myrl Hunter and Carol Hargrave.
Collectively these members fundraise tirelessly for their local MPS and are willing to contribute more in any way to that they can. The "Living Quality and Safety Awards" showcase the success of various teams within the Western NSW Local Health District over what was a very challenging year. Congratulations once again to the Grenfell MPS Hospital Auxiliary on this special nomination."
LIONS MINI LOTTO: No jackpot winner - Three five number winner who will receive $13.40 ea. The numbers drawn electronically in this order were 9, 1, 3, 6, 14 & 20. Jackpot now $2734. Five number jackpot $40. Choose six numbers between 1-20. The draw tomorrow will be at the Albion Hotel.
