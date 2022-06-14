Grenfell Dramatic Society hosts successful open day

The Grenfell Community Arts held a very successful 'Open Day' on Monday of the festival weekend.
President of the Dramatic Society, Di Donahue officially welcomed everyone on behalf of the Dramatic Society, Community Artist Inc and Will Shone's Studio on Rose.
"What an AMAZING Open Day!! People turned up in droves.
Just a very big thank you for everything you all did to make this the BEST day!
Not to mention your family members behind the scenes who baked, mowed like a pro, donated plants, baked cakes, manufactured bulk soups. Just wonderful.
From our President
The Grenfell Community Arts building has bounced back into gear after a long essential refurbishment stage, supported by generous funding from the NSW Government. The project was managed by senior staff at Weddin Shire with the work performed to a high standard by our local tradespeople.
Members decided that the June long weekend was time to 'throw open our doors'. We held our 2022 Open Day on Monday June 13. A huge thank-you to all our members and their families who put all this together so well.
On the day, we were so excited to host a big crowd of visitors, quite a few of whom had a long connection, spanning generations. After receiving the Acknowledgement to Country from our local indigenous identity Terry Carroll, the stage was busy with a program of entertainment including the famous 'Dot Comes To Grenfell' 1926 silent movie (acknowledging Grenfell Historical Society) and our player's reprise of our 'Easy Aces' Radio Play.
In between, Clare Walker played some fine classical music on our stage piano. Our stunning costumes and valuable memorabilia display in the Green room surpassed all expectations. The Soap Box and Selfie Corner created instant performers and much laughter.
Our kitchen team, in medieval costume, served home-made hot soups and refreshments by fireside. Our newly-badged 'lords of lighting' splashed vibrant LED colour 'chases' around the room, creating a fantastic ambience.
The Art Studio welcomed visitors with a painting demonstration by our longest active Community Arts member, Neva Napier. The new 'Studio On Rose' with fully refurbished adjoining workshop, enjoyed its official opening as the latest facility proudly associated with the Grenfell Community Arts scene.
Of course, there is always our next big announcement. We will be proudly presenting the Australian comedy 'Cosi' in November, produced by Kathrine Holmes.
Auditions are happening soon. Meanwhile, our very next event is our 'Arts Quiz', hosted by Darryl Knapp for 7pm July 22. Tickets tba. Guaranteed to be a quiz night where anything can happen.
There is so much creative energy and talent in our community. The Grenfell Dramatic Society is back into full swing. New members are welcome. There are roles on stage, behind the scenes, and everywhere in between.
Diane Donohue,
President
