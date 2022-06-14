Grenfell Dramatic Society hosts successful open day

On the day, we were so excited to host a big crowd of visitors, quite a few of whom had a long connection, spanning generations. After receiving the Acknowledgement to Country from our local indigenous identity Terry Carroll, the stage was busy with a program of entertainment including the famous 'Dot Comes To Grenfell' 1926 silent movie (acknowledging Grenfell Historical Society) and our player's reprise of our 'Easy Aces' Radio Play.

