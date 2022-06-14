CPSA elect new committee for year

CPSA held its AGM last week and I sincerely thank the few who braved the very cold day to attend.
The executive were re elected unanimously and are as follows. President: Margaret Cuddihy, Vice President: Barry Butler and Secretary / Treasurer: Ian Pitt.
We really need new members, all pensioners and superannuants benefit from what CPSA works for and achieves.
We meet the second Wednesday of each month 11am at the Melyra Street meeting room.
We would be happy to have you visit a meeting and ask what CPSA is about. No obligation or pressure to join. New members will be made very welcome.
Many people lately have asked what CPSA is about. They also publish the Voice newspaper that was only sent to members during the pandemic.
It can also be accessed on line.
This is full of information and more for pensioners and superannuants.
Margaret Cuddihy, Grenfell branch president and executive member of CPSA.
