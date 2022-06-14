Gunyah Craft Shop ready for AGM

Hello all Members, Contributors and Friends of the Gunyah.
A reminder about our next meeting, it will be our AGM held at the Bowling Club on Monday June 20 at the earlier time of 1pm.
It would be lovely to see a big roll up now restrictions have been eased so much.
Please come and support all the hard working members who have kept Gunyah open with customer service and goods to sell, your presence will be appreciated.
The shop's opening days are from Tuesday to Sunday and are open between 10am and 3pm.
Please note Gunyah Craft Shop's new number is 0493 281 898.
Visitors are invited to stop in and browse the collection of items for sale.
There are a wide variety of products including cooking, preserves, knitting, crochet, toys and craft goods and Grenfell Memorabilia.
A new arrival is children's books written by an ex Grenfellite author, Maggie Gordon.
Margaret Cuddihy hon. sec.
