Grenfell Probus look to organise trips

Vice President Pam Holland opened the meeting in President John Walsh's absence. There were 37 members present, eight apologies and one new member.
Pam proceeded to welcome Sister Mary Corkeron as a new member. She was then inducted into our Club as the Secretary which was carried by all present.
Secretary Mary Corkeron read the minutes of the last meeting. A letter was sent to Peter Moffitt thanking him for accepting to be our Honorary Solicitor for the next year.
Treasurer Ken Norrie welcomed Mary as Secretary to our Club. Ken then gave his report showing a balance of $3052.52.
Social Secretary called out Birthdays and Anniversaries for the month with Pam Pierce being presented with the prize for winner.
Tourist Officer Nola Nobes announced she had organised a Mystery Trip on June 21 departing 8.00am from Loaders Depot at $95 per person (includes Coach, morning tea, lunch, and all booked activities).
Nola and Esma are trying to organise a longer trip either to Snowy Mountains (which wouldn't be until 2023 - no accommodation this year) or Yarrawonga VIC which there could be a vacancy in October. This would be a five day trip and will have more information next meeting. Most members attending agreed.
John Walsh sent a letter having spoken to Cootamundra Club suggesting the clubs might get together for some outings - as well Forbes may be interested.
Jan Holland retired as Public Speaking coordinator. Marge Cross was nominated and accepted but she needs an off sider and Sally Norrie accepted.
Jan Wallace sent a Pamphlet re her Open Garden and Sculptures which will be open for three days over the Henry Lawson Festival from June 11 to 13.
Rotary Club Grenfell are having their Dinner on June 29 all members are welcome.
Coral Mitton introduced our Speaker Geoff McLelland a born and bred Grenfell boy who then proceeded to give us the history of the Main Street businesses dating back to around the 1940s onward.
This was a fascinating recall including numbers of doctors, chemists, butchers, bakers and more at any one time which were in the town. He was able to recall the names of most of the owners and their business through all the years up to today.
Geoff was thanked for his wonderful history of Grenfell CBD and presented with a small gift for his most interesting presentation.
The next meeting will be on June 20 at 10.30am.
If anyone would like to come on the mystery trip please phone Nola Nobes on 63432865 or Loaders Coaches on 63431797
