Weddin Whispers: Welcome back to Henry Lawson Festival

HENRY LAWSON FESTIVAL: Welcome to all visitors and families returning to Grenfell for the long awaited Henry Lawson Festival. Hopefully, the weather will be kind.
The Official Opening of the Henry Lawson Festival Art Competition will take place tonight at the Grenfell Art Gallery at 7pm.
Following the opening and announcement of winners, the Henry Lawson Festival King and Queen will be introduced.
Wezley Makin, the Grenfell Pre-School and Long Day Care Centre entrant has been busy over the past two months raising funds for the local Can Assist. As well as raffles, Wezley has held a Biggest Morning Tea and a successful quiz night.
Annie Armstrong, the Grenfell Lions Club entrant has also been busy in the community. Annie, who was the Grenfell Lions Club Youth of the Year winner, represented Grenfell at the District Finals. Annie's fundraising included a successful street stall, catering for a vintage car club luncheon and various raffles. Annie was on hand assisting Lions at their Friday night meat raffles.
The festival committee will be outside IGA today selling tickets in their huge raffle as well as tickets for the Legends Concert on Sunday featuring the Wolfe Brothers at 1.30pm and James Morrison at 3.30pm.
The Official Opening of the Festival will take place at 9.45am, Saturday June 11 near Henry Lawson's Sculpture on the Corner of Main and Forbes Streets.
The Guinea Pig races will be held in Main Street from 9am-11am, Sunday and the Grenfell Car Club Inc Show in Short Street will run from 10am-4pm.
Collect a programme from the stall or any of the business houses to see a full list of 'What's On' over the weekend.
GRENFELL ARTISTS INC: A weekend workshop was held for Grenfell Artists Inc. at the Grenfell Community Rooms last weekend May 28 and 29. Our wonderful tutor was Jenny Forster well known artist from Tumut. She concentrated on using acrylics as a wash on Saturday and developing a layering technique for landscapes on the Sunday.
We were fortunate to have Jenny for the weekend as she is always in great demand. We will probably see many of the techniques she taught us emerge in our artwork.
Grenfell Artist Inc will also participate in the Community Arts Open Day next Monday June 13. We will have some paintings on display and some of our artists will be working in the room. There will be many great activities run by the Dramatic Society. Come and join in the fun! (Di Franks, Publicity Officer.)
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Former resident Pat Fox celebrated her 95th birthday on June 6. Her son Peter posted a video on Facebook where Pat said hello to Grenfell.
Pat will be remembered as a sister at the Grenfell hospital where she nursed with her great friend Evonne Balcomb in the 1960's.
Pat's husband John was the local Clerk of Petty Sessions officer during this time.
WALLANGREEN: Wallangreen Sculpture Garden and Gallery will be open to the public during the Lawson Festival. Cost is a mere $5 per person - children are free when accompanied by an adult.
The Garden and Gallery will be open Saturday:10 - 3 pm, Sunday: noon - 4 pm and Monday: 10 - 3 pm. Entry Gate is 19 Fitch's Lane. Enquiries contact Grenfell Tourist Information Centre. Entry fees are donated to local charities.
GRENFELL COMMUNITY ARTS: Open Day Monday June 13. Come along from l1am - 3pm and enjoy displays from both our local artists and the Dramatic Society's much loved wardrobe. The updated facilities on show include the music room. Be there at 1pm when the cast of usual suspects perform one of their popular radio plays 'Jane Goes to the Psychiatrist' plus two screenings of the iconic silent film 'Dot goes to Grenfell' will be shown at 12pm and 2pm. General entry is a $5 donation. Memberships are available on the day for anyone who wants to join the new season of the Grenfell Dramatic Society.
The Dramatic Society will have a stall where you may purchase books. CDs. Jams etc.
CARAGABAL: Camp-oven/smoker cook off and fun family day, Sunday June12. Come for the day or camp for the weekend, Great prizes ...Bon fire, raffles, wood auctions, games, hot food and music into the night. Enquiries 0410800855
LIONS MINI LOTTO: No jackpot winner - one five number winner who will receive $189. The numbers drawn electronically in this order were 6, 14, 13, 19, 7 and 9. Jackpot now $2734. Five number jackpot $40.
Choose six numbers between 1-20. The draw tonight will be at the Criterion Hotel.
Thank you to everyone who supports the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities. Don't forget, Lions Meat raffles Friday Night at the Railway Hotel.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 6343 1574 or 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au News of special occasions (weddings, anniversaries and birthdays), holidays, visitors, new babies and achievements of family and friends greatly appreciated as many residents do not have social media, they miss your wonderful news.
