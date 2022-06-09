The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: Welcome back to Henry Lawson Festival

Updated June 9 2022 - 11:30pm, first published 6:22am
HENRY LAWSON FESTIVAL: Welcome to all visitors and families returning to Grenfell for the long awaited Henry Lawson Festival. Hopefully, the weather will be kind.

