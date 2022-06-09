Weddin Whispers: Welcome back to Henry Lawson Festival

GRENFELL COMMUNITY ARTS: Open Day Monday June 13. Come along from l1am - 3pm and enjoy displays from both our local artists and the Dramatic Society's much loved wardrobe. The updated facilities on show include the music room. Be there at 1pm when the cast of usual suspects perform one of their popular radio plays 'Jane Goes to the Psychiatrist' plus two screenings of the iconic silent film 'Dot goes to Grenfell' will be shown at 12pm and 2pm. General entry is a $5 donation. Memberships are available on the day for anyone who wants to join the new season of the Grenfell Dramatic Society.