Smith takes on tough competition in CHS championships

Local rugby league player Michael Smith has recently returned from Wollongong where he was playing in the Combined High School (CHS) Rugby League Championships.
The Henry Lawson High School student was playing in the President's Side, and trialling for the NSW team at the CHS Championships.
Over three days from May 23 to May 25.Michael took part in three games of league, coming away with a win against the Northern team.
Michael said the competition was tough due to coming up against some of the bigger guys from the Sydney region.
The first game saw the President's team take on Western where they lost 12-nil. The second game saw them lose 24 to 12, but in a consolation for Michael he managed to score a try.
In their third game they came up against Northern where they won 18-nil.
The competition saw players on the field for increasing amounts of time, with the first game having 20 minute halves before increasing to 25 minute halves in the second game.
The third game saw players on the field for a 50 minute game.
Michael plays in the position of hooker and said he used to play on the wing before moving to the middle where he enjoys the defense and hard work of it.
On a local level, Michael plays for Grenfell in the first grade and a youth league squad.
Michael said that he first got into the rep stuff outside of school at the suggestion of a teacher, Dan Barclay and then he thought he would trial for the school teams and it went from there.
In the local footy season, Michael usually doubles up on his games which he says is can be bit challenging sometimes but he makes sure he gets a feed and rehydrates in between.
Michael said that playing on the first grade squad has probably helped his footy techniques a little, especially how to tackle and stop larger players.
"Yeah, when I play first grade they're, definitely in the middle, a lot bigger than what they are in the youth league. That's probably helped me with all my other footy, being able to tackle the bigger boys."
Up next for Michael is that he is hoping to go to one of the SG Ball trials and qualify for one of those teams and hopefully push up into the NRL eventually.
