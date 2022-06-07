The Grenfell Record
Smith takes on tough competition in CHS championships

By Brendan McCool
Updated June 8 2022 - 2:43am, first published June 7 2022 - 3:36am
Michael Smith played in the President's side at the Combined High Schools Rugby League Championships and trials.

Local rugby league player Michael Smith has recently returned from Wollongong where he was playing in the Combined High School (CHS) Rugby League Championships.

