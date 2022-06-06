The Grenfell Record
Funding boost for the NSW Ambulance Service will help locally

Updated June 6 2022 - 3:16am, first published 1:51am
The NSW Ambulance Service will be receiving a boost with the announcement on Monday morning that the State Government will be giving them a $1.76 billion boost.

