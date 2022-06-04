Welcome to winter Grenfell!
Some of us may have been a little unprepared for the icy blast that greeted us on Wednesday, the first day of winter.
Advertisement
A strong cold front and deep low-pressure system moved through south-east Australia on Monday, bringing a band of rain, damaging winds for some areas and a drop in temperature.
The air was that chilly, it had to have been snowing somewhere, and sure enough Orange had an overnight dusting of snow and temperatures no higher than 4.9 degrees all day.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) reported about five centimetres of snow was recorded in the Central Tablelands on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Over the first four days of winter, temperatures haven't gone above 12.3 degrees in Grenfell.
It was 4.3 degrees on the first day of winter and the lowest has been 2.9 degrees, on Friday, according to the BoM weather station in Grenfell.
It was a whole lot cooler in Young even though its first day was recorded at a low of four degrees. It was no warmer than 10.8 over the entire four days.
Cowra was the same as Grenfell on Wednesday, Parkes just a touch warmer at 4.5 and Forbes was 3.5 degrees.
The frosty temps had us wondering whether we were off to a chillier than normal start to winter, so we compared the lowest temperatures from the first four days of June over the last five years.
According to the BoM, the first day of winter last year in Grenfell was cooler than this year, at 0.4 degrees. But the days that followed were 0.6 to four degrees warmer.
June 2020 had a much warmer start, its temperature on June 1 more than doubling this year's at 9.9 degrees.
But the coldest start was in 2018 at -1.8 degrees and June 2 just as cold at -1.6.
2019 had a 0.3 degree start to winter and June 2 was 1.4.
Overall, 2019 was the coldest June between 2018 and 2021 with an average daily minimum temperature of two degrees.
Showers are expected for the next three days and there are some chilly mornings ahead with temperatures dropping between one and four degrees until Saturday.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.