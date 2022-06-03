Annie breaks 47 year old record

The Henry Lawson High School has seen a 47 year-old record tumble to Annie Armstrong at their recent athletics carnival.
The year 11 student broke the Under 16 girls discuss record by over a metre, which was set in 1975 by former student Margo Johnson.
Annie set the new record with her throw of 30 metres at the carnival, which adds to her three previous school records that she has set over the last three years.
Annie said that feels pretty excited and happy to have claimed this record and hopes that her record stays there for a little while, like Margo's.
While she has broken this record with a 30 metre throw, this is not her personal best, which was around 32 metres that she set at a Western carnival three years ago.
That throw several years ago got her all the way to the finals of the state competition and she is hoping to make it there again this year.
Annie said that she got into discuss around year 7 as she realised that she wasn't too bad at it without any training.
She was recommended to go visit a trainer based in Cowra, by one of her teachers.
Annie said that she used to go to Cowra twice a week to train and practise her technique.
She has gone to training by herself at a discuss circle at her home, created by her dad.
Annie said she usually goes down to train two or three times a week, pracitising her throws and building up her muscle strength.
She said she uses a spinning technique in her discuss throw.
The former record holder Margo Johnson said she was a bit surprised to hear that her record had stood for so long.
Ms Johnson said that back then they didn't really have any dedicated coaches or trainers for discuss but rather just practised on the oval.
While her record in the under 16 girls discuss event lasted 47 years, Ms Johnson said she did manage to finish second in the state school competition the year before in the under 15 age group.
