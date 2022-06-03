Grenfell Rotary hosts Elly Schiller

On Wednesday June 1 the Grenfell Rotary Club listened to a passionate speaker Elly Schiller.
Elly talked about the Weddin Day Therapy Program operated from Grenfell Community Health Service as part of the Commonwealth Home Support Programme.
The program is aimed at keeping people independent and in their own home.
The personnel conducting the program include:
The programs are diverse and include an;
An interesting and compelling session in navigating the aged care system in our aging population.
Elly's words, "be prepared", were prophetic.
This means having documents in place before things go wrong. This includes:
It was a riveting delivery.
For more information contact your local health service.
Contributed by Grenfell Rotary Club's Susan Hewitt.
