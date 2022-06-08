Free flu shots come to Grenfell Pharmacy

With the cases of influenza on the rise in the state and with the onset of winter, NSW residents are urged to get the flu jab.
That's why from Wednesday, June 1, a free flu jab will be available to all NSW residents in a month-long blitz, in an effort to combat the illness.
Grenfell residents aged five years and over will be able to access the free vaccine from their GP or pharmacist.
Grenfell Pharmacy's Anna urges people to come in and make a booking to get the flu jab.
Anna said they people can book their flu shot by calling the pharmacy on 63431056, going online to https://www.medadvisor.com.au/network/grenfellpharmacy or calling into the pharmacy and making a booking in person.
Anna said that COVID-19 booster shots can be taken at the same time if people are eligible and make a booking.
