The Grenfell Record
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Free flu shots come to Grenfell Pharmacy

BM
By Brendan McCool
Updated June 8 2022 - 4:38am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GET VACCINATED: NSW residents are urged to get the flu jab. File photo

With the cases of influenza on the rise in the state and with the onset of winter, NSW residents are urged to get the flu jab.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.