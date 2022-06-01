Gunyah Craft Shop open for long weekend

Hello Members, Contributors and Friends of the Gunyah.
A reminder about our next meeting, which is our AGM at the Bowling Club on Monday June 20 at the earlier time of 1pm. It would be lovely to see a big roll up now restrictions have eased. Please come and support all the hard working members who have kept Gunyah open. Your presence will be appreciated.
Gunyah's trading hours for June long weekend are 10am to 3pm from Friday June 10 to Tuesday June 14. Feel free to browse our wide variety of products, cooking, preserves, knitting, crochet, toys and craft goods and Grenfell Memorabilia for all the family. A new arrival is children's books by an ex Grenfellite, Maggie Gordon. Little Bush Fairy a lovely bedtime story and a book of verse A Land Down Under. A great buy at $15 each.
New trading times from June 14. Tuesday to Sundays inclusive are from 10am to 3pm. Please note the new phone number of 0493 281 898.
Margaret Cuddihy, Hon Sec.
