The Grenfell Record

Bushrangers in focus at next Grenfell Garden Club meeting

June 1 2022 - 6:30am
The Grenfell Garden Club will meet on June 7 where David Geerling will talk about the history of Bush Rangers in the area. Photo supplied.

The next meeting of the Grenfell Garden Club Inc will be at 2pm on June 7 at Grenfell Bowling Club. Please don't bring the usual culinary delights. The Club will provide refreshments on the day.

