Only a week until the Henry Lawson Festival

The 2022 Henry Lawson Festival will mark 100 years since the passing of the Grenfell born poet making the 63rd running of the event even more special after a few years off.
After three years of no Henry Lawson Festival due to a number of issues including Main Street works and COVID-19 the committee is very pleased to ensure that the annual event makes a return to locals calendars.
Advertisement
The committee has also said that his year's Festival will be bigger and better to celebrate the return of the celebration.
"Lawson was born on the Grenfell Goldfields in 1867 and the festival was established to commemorate his extensive contribution to the arts during his time," Festival president Belinda Power said.
"The festival is renowned for introducing Lawson's work to generations of fans and aims to promote aspiring artistic endeavours whilst showcasing the Grenfell region's heritage and tourist attractions with entertainment for everyone including vibrant street parties, market stalls and performers."
The resumption of the event will see the return of the Guinea pig races, a woodchop, car show, blade shearing demonstrations, fashion parades, busking, coach rides, and poetry reading as well as many other items that can be found on the on the festival program.
The event always draws tourists from across the region and the state to the Weddin with events that people of all ages are able to take part in, and this year is no exception, especially with the added bonus of a crowd drawing concert on Sunday afternoon.
"This year sees the introduction of the Music Legends Concert with renowned Australian jazz icon, James Morrison, and country music legends, The Wolfe Brothers taking to the stage from 1:30pm Sunday 12 June at the Grenfell Showground," Belinda said.
On top of all of that there are still plenty of other tourist attractions locally that visitors will be able to visit and make the most of during the weekend.
"Take a selfie with Henry Lawson in the Main Street or the famous Grenfell Silo Art which will provide a dramatic backdrop to the festival," Belinda said.
"Tour the amazing Iandra Castle or the Rustic Maze."
Both Iandra Castle and the Rustic Maze are only a short drive from Grenfell and are both fantastic tourist attractions in their own right, especially Iandra who played host to the cast and crew of Home and Away last week while filming.
"Visit the local specialty shops, pubs, clubs and cafes. Enjoy the abundance of country hospitality on offer!" Belinda stated.
Locals are being encouraged to get on board with the event by either volunteering their time to help out or to organise their family and friends to visit the area and make a special and fantastic weekend out of the return of the event.
"Start planning an extraordinary June long weekend trip now to the artistic heart of the Central West with a swag of competitions to enter in the lead-up and entertainment galore planned for the iconic event," Belinda said.
Start planning an extraordinary June long weekend trip now to the artistic heart of the Central West with a swag of competitions to enter in the lead-up and entertainment galore planned for the iconic event.- Belinda Power
ALL FESTIVAL:
WEDNESDAY JUNE 8:
Advertisement
THURSDAY JUNE 9:
SATURDAY JUNE 11:
SUNDAY JUNE 12:
Advertisement
MONDAY JUNE 13:
The full program as well as more information can all be found by jumping online and visiting the Festival's website at www.henrylawsonfestival.com.au. The Festival runs from June 8 to June 13.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.