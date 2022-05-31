The Grenfell Record

Only a week until the Henry Lawson Festival

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated May 31 2022
The 2022 Henry Lawson Festival will mark 100 years since the passing of the Grenfell born poet making the 63rd running of the event even more special after a few years off.

