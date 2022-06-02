Manildra topple Goannas

This Sunday at Lawson Oval Grenfell will host the Condobolin Rams in all 3 grades.
Youth League will kick off proceedings at 11.20am followed by League Tag at 12.40pm and then First Grade at 2.00pm.
Last Sunday we travelled out to Manildra and the following are the match reports for League Tag and First Grade with Youth League having a bye.
The Girlannas put in a huge defensive effort but just could not hold out Manildra going down 12-10 after leading 10-4 at half-time.
In the second half Grenfell could not get out of their own 20 and under the weight of possession and field position Manildra were able to score two tries with one in the South-West corner and the other one in the South-East corner.
Manildra were able to strangle Grenfell out of this match through a controlled long and short kicking game that was backed up by aggressive tagging.
Under the circumstances it was a top effort by the Grenfell girls who were at times down to the bare 11 players and on the road against the undefeated competition leaders.
Best for Grenfell were Player's Player Chelsea Anderson, Lily Holmes and Alicia White with our points coming from tries to Chelsea Anderson, and Breanna Anderson and a goal from Linda Hucker.
The tone for this match was set in the first 15 minutes when Manildra were able to waltz through some paper-thin Goannas defence and put on 4 tries.
Grenfell did pick up their game and put a bit of a halt to the points avalanche and into the second half they were down 40-16 but a late flurry of tries by the Rhinos saw them run out 76-16 winners.
Manildra showed why they are the competition favourites and they were at their classy best whereas the Goannas put in a performance that they would rather forget.
A week is a long time in footy and the Goannas will look to bounce back at home on Sunday but it won't be easy against a Condobolin outfit who on form are in the top half of the competition.
For the Goannas Bryce Taylor had a big game and picked up the Players Player, he was well supported by Michael Smith, Mitchell Stevens (2 goals), Ty Ashe (1 try), Jai Purdie, and Brendan Hewen (1 try).
Tyson Williams scored our other try.
