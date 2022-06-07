Grenfell Public School joins National Simultaneous Storytime

On Wednesday, May 25 at 11am the entire Grenfell Public school students and staff joined over 2 million others to participate in National Simultaneous Storytime.
National Simultaneous Storytime (NSS) is held annually by the Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA).
Every year a picture book, written and illustrated by an Australian author and illustrator, is read simultaneously in libraries, schools, pre-schools, childcare centres, family homes, bookshops and many other places around the country and overseas.
Participating countries this year included Australia and New Zealand to the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Tunisia, UAE, UK, USA, Vanuatu, Bangladesh, Canada, China, Fiji, Hong King, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mongolia and the Netherlands.
The selected book this year was 'Family Tree' by Josh Pyke. Students at Grenfell Public participate in dedicated library lessons leading up to the event.
This year participants were making special 'Family Tree' crowns with librarian Leonie Forfar.
