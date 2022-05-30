news, local-news,

The search for a new General Manager in the Weddin Shire is over with the appointment of the position being announced on Monday. Weddin Mayor Craig Bembrick announced that Ms Noreen Vu will be the new General Manager for the shire. "Ms Vu was selected from a strong field of applicants and comes to Council with twelve years public service experience - local, State and Federal - and two years in the private sector," Cr Bembrick said. "Her extensive tertiary qualifications include a Bachelor of Applied Science - Parks, Recreation and Heritage; Bachelor of Applied Science - Eco Tourism, Master of Planning and Master of Environmental Law." On top of all her completed qualifications Ms Vu is also halfway through completing her Master of Business Administration (MBA). "Her work experience covers a wide range of senior management positions including the Department of Defence; Orange Sky Australia; Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate, ACT; Transport Canberra and City Services; as well as local government service at the Councils of Yass and Coonamble," Cr Bembrick said. Though Ms Vu has been named in the position she will be due to start in Weddin in about a months time with a big welcome from the local community. "Ms Vu will be commencing duties in early July, 2022," Cr Bembrick said. "I will be arranging many community introductions in order for her to acquaint herself with the vibrant nature of this Shire, as well as assessing the challenges and opportunities for our community." Cr Bembrick has welcomed Ms Vu not only on behalf of Council and as the new GM but also to the region, as the Mayor, Cr Bembrick is encouraging locals to join him and his fellow Councillors in welcoming the new GM to the region. "Ms Vu is very keen to get to know our community, so please join me and my fellow Councillors in welcoming her and her family to our Shire," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/2d8576e8-b6ab-49ec-be45-11f5d2971d75.png/r0_92_500_374_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg