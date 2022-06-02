The Grenfell Record

Students take the wheel in simulated driving experience

BM
By Brendan McCool
Updated June 8 2022 - 4:39am, first published June 2 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students practised their driving skills under a range of simulated situations. Photo supplied.

Local students have had the experience of getting behind the wheel of a simulator and practised their driving skills that behaves as if they are under the influence of alcohol or distracted by their mobile phone.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.