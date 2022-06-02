Students take the wheel in simulated driving experience

Local students have had the experience of getting behind the wheel of a simulator and practised their driving skills that behaves as if they are under the influence of alcohol or distracted by their mobile phone.
An initiative of the Rotary Club of Young, year 11 students from Henry Lawson High School practised their driving skills under different scenarios which also included pedestrians and animals crossing the road and heavy traffic situations.
Incoming Rotary Club of Grenfell president Robert Baldwin said this program was initiated by the Rotary Club of Young, with 21 students taking part in this year's program.
Henry Lawson High School deputy principal Bradley Robinson said this was a great opportunity for their students at a great time for them.
He said many of the students who took part are on their learner license and are preparing to get their P1 license.
Mr Robinson said the driving simulator was a great chance for them to practise their skills in a safe environment and gives them the opportunity to learn safe driving skills that they wouldn't be able to do in the real world.
This was the third year that students from Henry Lawson High School have taken part in the program, and one that students looks forward to, Mr Robinson said.
