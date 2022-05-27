news, local-news,

Former Weddin Shire Councillor John Niven was sanctioned by Weddin Shire Council on Thursday night at its ordinary meeting after the findings of an investigation into alleged breeches in the Council code of conduct. The complaints and investigation were in relation to allegations made by Councillor Phillip Diprose of breeches of publishing confidential information, bringing Council into disrepute and of bullying. Cr Diprose's allegations against Mr Niven related to the posting of confidential information on social media about Council processes, comments on the social media posts that were deemed to likely bring disrepute to Cr Diprose and Weddin Shire Council and between the posts and an email were considered to be bullying. The discussion on the investigation findings were conducted in closed Council at the Thursday meeting with Weddin Shire Council Mayor Craig Bembrick reading the agreed upon and moved recommendation. "The recommendation was approved," Cr Bembrick said. "The alternative recommendation which was the summary code of conduct investigation - John Niven." Cr Bembrick then appeared to read out the alternative recommendation from the closed Council agenda. "1. Bradley Allen Love Lawyers was engaged by Weddin Shire Council - the Council - to undertake an investigation into a complaint by Councillor Phillip Diprose against then-Councillor John Niven - the Investigation - alleging breaches of the Council's Code of Conduct - the code," Cr Bembrick read. "We undertook the Investigation pursuant to Council's Code of Conduct Procedures - the Procedures. "On 13 May 2022, we furnished Council and Mr Niven with the Investigation Report. "2. The Investigation considered three allegations against Mr Niven," Cr Bembrick said. "Firstly, that Mr Niven misused confidential information in posting information on social media via Post 1 and Post 2 about Council processes that are properly confidential contrary to clause 8.10 and 8.11 of the Code - the Confidential Information Allegation; "Secondly, that Mr Niven's social media activity via Post 1 and Post 2 contained comments that are likely to bring the Council and Councillor Diprose into disrepute, contrary to clause 3.1(a) of the Code - the Disrepute Allegation; and (c) Thirdly, that Mr Niven engaged in a course of conduct via Post 1 and Post 2 and sending the Email that belittled and humiliated Councillor Diprose, contrary to clause 3.8 of the Code - the Bullying Allegation." The final point, 3. detailed the outcomes the investigators found as well as what they recommended to Council to resolve the matter. "3. For the reasons set out in the Report, we reached the following conclusions," Cr Bembrick read. "(a) As a matter of fact, the Confidential Information, the Disrepute Allegation and the Bullying Allegation are substantiated; "(b) In relation to each allegation, Mr Niven's conduct constituted a breach of the Code; and "(c) By way of sanction, we recommend that Mr Niven's inappropriate conduct be made public by publishing the findings and determination of the Investigation in the minutes of the Council meeting at which the matter was considered."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/793faf12-0dcb-461d-80ce-27393d533a77.png/r9_0_1248_700_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Former Weddin Councillor sanctioned after code of conduct investigation