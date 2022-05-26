"Secondly, that Mr Niven's social media activity via Post 1 and Post 2 contained comments that are likely to bring the Council and Councillor Diprose into disrepute, contrary to clause 3.1(a) of the Code - the Disrepute Allegation; and (c) Thirdly, that Mr Niven engaged in a course of conduct via Post 1 and Post 2 and sending the Email that belittled and humiliated Councillor Diprose, contrary to clause 3.8 of the Code - the Bullying Allegation."