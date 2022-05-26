The Grenfell Record

Former Weddin Councillor sanctioned after code of conduct investigation

Updated June 8 2022 - 2:41am, first published May 26 2022 - 11:02pm
Former Weddin Shire Councillor John Niven was sanctioned by Weddin Shire Council on Thursday night at its ordinary meeting after the findings of an investigation into alleged breeches in the Council code of conduct.

