Quandialla set for phone connectivity boost

Residents of Quandialla are set to receive a boost in their connectivity with Member for Riverina Michael McCormack announcing $87,525 in funding through Round 2 of the Regional Connectivity Program (RCP). The project will deploy a new Telstra small cell mobile site, providing improved handheld coverage to the Quandialla area. "Quandialla residents can look forward to new and improved telecommunications, including mobile, voice and data connectivity," Mr McCormack said. "I am delighted to announce this project because the people of Quandialla, indeed all rural and regional Australians, deserve fast, affordable and reliable connectivity for their business operations, telehealth, for study, to stay in touch with family and friends and for their safety." Round 2 of the RCP will provide $140.0 million (GST inclusive) over the next two years to improve telecommunications infrastructure in regional and remote Australia. This funding will leverage a total investment of $225 million for the delivery of projects across Australia. This includes Australian Government funding of $72.4 million for projects through the Connecting Northern Australia initiative (CNA initiative) and funding of $67.6 million for projects in regions across other parts of Australia. Round 2 of RCP focuses on areas: Funded projects include new and improved mobile, voice and data coverage and fixed wireless, fibre and satellite broadband service upgrades to locations across regional, rural and remote Australia. Round 2 of the RCP continues to complement the Government's National Broadband Network and the Mobile Black Spot Program to bring the digital economy to more of Australia's regions, making them better places to live, work and invest. "A great deal has been done to improve rural and remote telecommunications right throughout the Riverina and Central West," Mr McCormack said. "There have been improvements but I know more needs to be done." Mr McCormack said under the Mobile Blackspot Program, 22 mobile base stations had been funded to be deployed in the Riverina electorate. All base stations are complete and now on air. The Liberal and Nationals' Government committed $3.3 million under the program in the electorate to deliver new and improved mobile coverage. In the Riverina electorate, the Coalition funding leveraged a total investment of $12.1 million, including co-contributions from the mobile carriers, state and local governments and community organisations. Mr McCormack said four base stations in the Riverina electorate had received funding under the Mobile Network Hardening Program (MNHP) to receive at least 12 hours back-up power. Under the Strengthening Telecommunications Against Natural Disasters (STAND) package, telecommunications connectivity is being upgraded at fire service depots and evacuation centres across Australia to support their essential work. This involves the installation of NBN Co Sky Muster satellites at rural and country fire service depots and designated evacuation centres. There are 15 locations in Riverina which will be installed. More information about the program is available at: http://www.infrastructure.gov.au/rcp

Quandialla set for phone connectivity boost