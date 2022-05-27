news, local-news,

On Wednesday, May 18, we celebrated National Volunteers Week with a special morning tea, inviting the members of the Men's Shed. We are pictured enjoying the sunny morning with our new furniture. This outdoor setting had been donated to the Men's Shed by Joan Eppelstun. Their members have given the benches, table and chairs a complete "make-over" and the WCNN was able to purchase the "as new" items from them. If you haven't been to the nursery recently, do make the effort to visit 43 East St! The front garden is a real picture at the moment. Noel Cartwright has organised labels for most of the plants in there, so you can identify the ones you like and purchase from our huge range of tube stock and pots. We have also planted an "Acacia Walk" where you can see what variety of wattles might suit your situation best. Pots of pink and white everlasting daisies are available and ready to be transplanted into your garden or rockery while planting conditions are ideal. We are looking forward to a visit from Steph Cooke on Monday, May 30, to officially introduce our informative signage. We were successful in obtaining funding to create these signs and Melanie Cooper (Weddin Landcare) has been responsible for their design and completion, with Dennis Simpson placing them adjacent to the rows of plants where they are easy to read. Topics include information on plants suitable for farms, shelter, bird attracting, bush tucker, drought, frost, fire-resistant, aquatic, rare and threatened, ground covers as well as advice on species to plant and planting tips. The nursery is very well worth a visit, so do come along or phone:0456 879 481, or find us on Facebook. Open week days from 9am to 12pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/9ece23bf-71f8-4490-88b0-616a316f68ef_rotated_180.JPG/r0_59_640_421_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Weddin Community Native Nursery ready to introduce informative signage