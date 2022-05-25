Goannas reclaim Marilyn Horne and Donna Jones Memorial Shield

sport, local-sport,

Last Sunday at Lawson Oval in front of a healthy crowd and in mild conditions Grenfell hosted the Eugowra Eagles in all three grades. After a competitive day of Rugby League Grenfell were able to secure victories in all the games with the First Grade win enabling Grenfell to claim back the Marilyn Horne and Donna Jones Memorial Shield. This Sunday we travel out to Manildra to take on the Rhinos in League Tag (12.40pm) and First Grade (2.00pm) with the Youth League boys having a bye. Manildra are flying high at the moment not having lost a match in either grade this season. Following are the match reports from last Sunday's games at Lawson Oval. Grenfell were on top early in this match but a young Eugowra outfit went to a 22-10 lead just before half-time easily breaking through some brittle Goannas defence. At this point the match turned on its head when a scuffle broke out with Grenfell on the attack and the result was two Eugowra players were sin binned and one sent off and a Grenfell player was also put in the bin. Grenfell were able to just scrape home late winning 44-32 against a gutsy Eagles team. Story continues on page 4.