news, local-news,

National Party Candidate Michael McCormack has been re-elected to his seat of Riverina, however it wasn't the resounding win of years gone by. Mr McCormack easily found victory bringing home 65.11 per cent of the vote in the two-party preferred to Labor candidate Mark Jeffreson's 34.89 per cent. With almost double the candidates from the previous election and with more party choices for locals to choose from you can easily understand why there was a 4.37 per cent swing away from Mr McCormack. According to the data from the Australian Electoral Commission in Grenfell there was a 13.56 per cent swing away from Mr McCormack and a 1.37 per cent swing away from Mr Jeffreson with 7.93 per cent (101 votes) of the vote going to Richard Orchard for One Nation, 4.4 per cent (56 votes) going to Steve Kariatana for Shooters, Fishers and Farmers, 4.87 per cent (62 votes) going to Dean McRae for the Liberal Democrats, 5.5 per cent (70 votes) going to The Greens candidate Michael Organ and 1.34 per cent (17 votes) going to the Independent candidate Darren Ciavarella. In Grenfell there were 739 votes or 58.05 per cent of the vote going to Mr McCormack with Mr Jeffreson receiving 209 votes or 16.42 per cent of the vote. The other party to see a swing against them was the United Australia Party who only received 19 votes in Grenfell with a 5.43 swing against them to other parties. Out of the 1,358 votes at the Grenfell Polling Booth there was a total of 85 or 6.26 per cent informal ballots.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/c332ab19-cd1e-46f3-8477-b9c6e5c9e33c.jpg/r1_405_3957_2640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg