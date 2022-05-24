news, local-news,

Weddin Shire Council is asking locals to use its off leash dog parks to exercise or walk their dogs with reports of unwanted matter being left on sporting fields. "Everyone knows the benefit of regular exercise and your daily walk can be even more enjoyable if you have your number one favourite pooch with you," Ranger Alison Knowles said. "Your dog will absolutely love to be included and most dogs if properly socialized look forward to a good run off lead or meeting other people and playing with other dogs." With two approved designated off leash areas, where owners are encouraged to take their dogs the newest off leash area is situated on the corner of West and South Street Grenfell, directly opposite the Silos. "This facility provides two separate fully fenced areas, with a variety of play and stimuli equipment, that will keep your dog entertained by exploring tunnels, sand digging, weaving through poles or jumping through hoops," Alison said. "Perhaps your puppy loves to retrieve. In that case there is plenty of room to throw a tennis ball. Fresh water is supplied as well as doggy bags and bins for any calls of nature." Council is encouraging local dog owners to use the facilities rather than take animals for walks or to play at ovals and sporting grounds. "Weddin Shire Council would like to take this opportunity to ask all members of the public with a dog to please take advantage of this designated approved off leash area and remember sporting grounds, such as Henry Lawson Oval are not approved off leash areas," Alison said. "Please be mindful that The Henry Lawson Oval has been specifically designed for the use of sporting groups. It is disappointing and frustrating to receive reports that committee members have had to remove dog faeces and bones before the kids can go and play a game of footy or soccer. "Council advises the members of the public that dogs are prohibited on the Henry Lawson Ovals (Top and Bottom fields) and it is an offence under the Companion Animals Act 1998 to have a dog within that area. Fines of $330.00 may be imposed."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/46fc46ab-9200-40d6-8ec3-ff496339efa9.jpg/r0_405_1242_1107_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Use the two dog parks to exercise your pooch