Weddin Shire Council has launched its highly anticipated Keeping Cats Safe At Home initiative in conjunction with the RSPCA and it has kicked off with a huge step forward. Weddin Shire Council and the RSPCA are offering free de-sexing and microchipping of cats in its first phase of the programme as a way to help local cat owners be responsible carers. "Weddin Shire Council are pleased to advise that free cat desexing and microchipping is now being offered to residents," Weddin Shire Council ranger and project officer Alison Knowles said. "This will be completed by a qualified vet at the Grenfell Vet Clinic situated in Memory St, Grenfell." Weddin Shire Council voted to take part in the program that had selected 10 nominated LGAs at its July Ordinary Meeting last year. The matter came up during the Director of Environmental Services Luke Sheehan's report. "Council lodged an application or an expression of interest earlier this year to be involved with this program," Mr Sheehan said. "It's being run by the RSPCA, we have been successful in that so as part of that project the RSPCA will run a program tailored to our Shire and that will include a range of different things around keeping cats safe at home and trying to limit their impacts on the environment and wildlife and so forth." According to Mr Sheehan the four year long program will tailor the plan be it publicity, contacting cat owners, running desexing days and many other things. The project was supported by the majority of Councillors after a number of residents had expressed their concerns over feral cat populations as well as a number of domesticated cats going missing or ending up injured or killed. The first de-sexing and microchipping day will be Thursday June 2, 2022, with other days being held on: June 16, July 21 and August 18. Transport and bookings can be arranged by contacting Allison on 0427 246 787.

