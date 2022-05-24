Local nominee is named a finalist

news, local-news,

A nominee last year, Hayley Griffiths has been named as a finalist in this year's Country Education Foundation of Australia Katie Walker Outstanding Service award. Grenfell Country Education Foundation have congratulated Hayley for being selected in this prestigious category. "Congratulations to Hayley Griffiths," Grenfell CEF's secretary Margaret Carey said. "She was nominated for her service above and beyond expectations." Time and time again Hayley has shown through her hard work and diligence her belief in local youth. "Hayley demonstrates her belief in the young people of our community and shows this her support as our treasurer," Margaret said. "She is gracious in making requests which all our recipients respond to, her dealings re money matters are unambiguous and respectful. And every day she checks the emails and follows up payments straight away reassuring the recipients to look out for their funds." It's not only her work as treasurer though that brought about her nomination for the award with Hayley donning many hats to help CEF and local students. "Hayley not only gives her time, cooks fantastic food for fundraisers but she is there under the CEF banner at street stalls, the Rugby gates and major events and activities," Margaret said. "Like other committee members, Hayley supports, several students, developing a strong and positive relationship. "Hayley is highly motivated to see the young people of our community well supported both financially and in their sense of belonging and connection to community. She is a strong advocate for seeing our young people make their way on their post school pathway, always going beyond to support our young people and contribute to the cohesiveness of our committee." Hayley was honoured and surprised when she found out she would be a finalist in the award expressing her passion for the committee and the role they play in Grenfell. "I believe we are a successful committee because we all have our strengths which are utilized at different times and most importantly, we work well together," Hayley said. "It is my absolute pleasure to be involved with the committee and our recipients." The Grenfell CEF has congratulated the Boorowa member who picked up recognition in the same category. "Congratulations to Justin Fleming from CEF Boorowa who was recognised for his ongoing leadership in his community, the beneficiary of the 2022 Katie Walker Outstanding Service Award."

