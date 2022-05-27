sport, local-sport,

Grenfell Public School's students recently competed to show off their athletic skills at the school's annual Athletics Carnival. From the results on the day, several students were named champions in each age group. Junior Boy Champion: Jai Kohnen. Runner Up: Wyatt Bruce Junior Girl Champion: Daisy Forde. Runner Up: Ariahana Batinich 11 year Boy Champion: Baxter Sheehan. Runner Up: Henry Power 11 year Girl Champion: Penny Hughes. RU - Natalie Sheehan Senior Boy Champion: Will Keppie. Runner Up: Charlie Baker Senior Girl Champion: Meadow Mooney. Runner Up: Eleana Drummond The winning house was Wood. In the junior years, the school stated that students had fun with novelty events at the carnival. They enjoyed egg and spoon races and sack races along with relays and long jump. Three Grenfell Public School students have broken records at the school's Athletics carnival on Friday, May 20th. The students were recognised at a special whole-school assembly on Wednesday and presented with certificates by sports co-ordinator Mr Steve Kilby. Jai Kohnen broke a long-standing (20 year) record in the 8yrs boys 100m. Penny Hughes broke 2 records on the day - 11 yrs girls 100m and 200m and Baxter Donnelly broke the 11 yrs boys 1500m. The students will now be competing in the District Athletics carnival.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/411929a4-8c0d-40b2-a949-45ef83124a18.jpeg/r0_297_4032_2575_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Records tumble at Grenfell Public School's athletics carnival