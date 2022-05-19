Red Bend, education, learning, school enrolments

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/ded9d5b9-d187-472e-bd29-0b177276f45b.jpg/r0_764_5227_3717_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Where students can thrive

EXCITING EDUCATION: Science classes are just one of the many exciting opportunities for learning at Red Bend Catholic College. Photo: Supplied Vision Red Bend Catholic College fosters educational excellence within a Christian environment. Through our Marist charism, we engage minds, hearts and spirits, inspiring our students to live well-rounded, ethical lives of respect, service and compassion. The College community invigorates critical thinking and interdependent learning in our students, and they thrive in a safe environment which nurtures wellbeing and a sense of belonging. PRINCIPAL'S MESSAGE Red Bend Catholic College offers a Marist-inspired educational experience for boys and girls from Years 7 to 12. As a Marist school, it aims to develop young people of character, integrity and compassion in becoming Good Christians and Good Citizens. The nurturing learning environment at the College focuses on well-being, resilience, and care, with a deep belief that every student is capable of successful learning. Our dynamic Red Bend develop professional relationships based on trust and connection with the students, families and carers. Expectations are high and students are supported in a way that allows them to extend their growth, connect their skills and achieve their personal best. Our HSC results are strong and we cater for various pathways and career options to maximise student opportunities. The College is a place where students feel safe and connected with a sense of belonging. There is a strong commitment to seeing the students grow into adults who will contribute to the world around them. Each student is valued as an individual and we strive to provide them with the best educational opportunities. As a day and boarding College, boarding is an important part of the College's identity and tradition. Boarders come from regional and remote areas to Red Bend, and it is here that they make "lifelong friends''. A diverse range of co-curricular and sporting activities are offered to enhance the students learning experiences and to develop their strengths, talents and character. With extensive facilities, the College is able to offer a range of sporting activities and co-curricular programs including music, public speaking and debating, cattle and sheep teams, agriculture, and community service to name only some of the activities that engage the students and extend their experiences. Students integrate life, faith and learning experiences through outreach service programs such as Meals on Wheels, Gardening for Seniors in the local community and Immersion opportunities. These activities provide great learning experiences that lead to a different perspective on life. To find out more about Red Bend Catholic College, visit www.redbendcc.nsw.edu.au.