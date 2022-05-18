This is a commercial partnership with SEO Partners.



If you own a business, large or small, you likely already know the importance of SEO visibility. After all, what good is a website if potential customers can't find it?

But while national and even global SEO campaigns can be effective, they can also be expensive. That's why many businesses are turning to local SEO visibility instead.

So before youlearn more about local SEO strategy, let me first share with you 5 ways to improve your local SEO visibility!

What's local SEO?

Local SEO is all about optimising your website and online presence for local search. This means making sure your website is relevant and visible to consumers who are searching for businesses like yours in their local area.

By improving your local SEO, you can make it easier for potential customers to find you online and bring new business to your door.

5 Ways to improve local SEO visibility

1. Get and optimise your GMB (Google My Business) profile

Many business owners are not aware of the importance of having a Google My Business profile and how it can help to improve their local SEO visibility.

Google My Business is a free service that allows businesses to manage their online presence on Google Search and Maps.

By creating and optimising your Google My Business profile, you can improve your chances of appearing in local search results.

Additionally, you can use your profile to provide information about your business, such as your hours of operation, contact information, and location.

2. Make your site mobile-friendly

In our increasingly digital world, more and more people are using their mobile devices to search for businesses and services in their area.

If your site is not optimised for mobile, potential customers are likely to click away and find a business that does have a mobile-friendly site.

Search engines are starting to give preference to mobile-friendly sites, so it's important to make sure your site is up to date.

In short, making your site mobile-friendly can help you attract new customers and improve your local SEO visibility.

3. Gather positive reviews from your satisfied customers

When customers search for businesses online, they often base their decision on which business to visit based on reviews.

If your business has a lot of positive reviews, it can not only improve your reputation but also improve your local SEO visibility. This is because when potential customers see that you have a lot of satisfied customers, it makes your business seem more credible and trustworthy.

In addition, when customers leave positive reviews, they often include keywords that are associated with your business.

For example, if you own a Thai restaurant, customers might use keywords such as "Thai food" or "delicious Thai food."

As a result, these keywords can help potential customers find your business more easily. Positive reviews can also encourage other customers to leave reviews, further improving your local SEO visibility.

In short, gathering positive reviews from satisfied customers is an essential part of improving your local SEO visibility.

4. Establish strong local link building

One of the most important aspects of local SEO is building strong links with other local businesses. This helps to create a web of connections that can improve your visibility and search engine ranking.

When customers search for businesses like yours, they will not only find your site but also the sites of your partners. This increases the chances that they will visit your site and do business with you.

In addition, local link building can help to increase your PageRank, further improving your visibility.

5. Take Advantage of online local business directories

When you list your business in a directory, you are providing them with valuable information about your company, including your name, address, and phone number.

This allows directories to verify your business and include it in their listings. In addition, online directories often allow businesses to provide additional information about their products or services.

By taking advantage of this opportunity, you can help improve your chances of being found by potential customers who are searching for businesses like yours. Many online directories offer reviews and ratings, which can also help boost your visibility.

Overall, taking advantage of online local business directories is a great way to improve your local SEO visibility and attract more customers.

Ready to improve your SEO visibility?

Growing your business can be a tough challenge, but improving your local SEO visibility is a great way to get started.

There are many ways to improve your local SEO visibility, and the 5 ways we have provided are a great place to start.

If you want to take your business to the next level, consider implementing these 5 ways to improve your local SEO visibility and attract more customers!