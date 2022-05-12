Get your tickets now for Henry Lawson Festival

news, local-news,

Get your tickets now so you don't miss out on what will be a legendary inaugural Henry Lawson Festival Concert in Grenfell on Sunday 12th June. Taking the festival to a new level, the Sunday afternoon event will welcome another generation of legends to Grenfell with renowned Australian jazz icon, James Morrison, and country music stars, The Wolfe Brothers, headlining. Get online and start planning an extraordinary June long weekend trip now to the artistic heart of the Central West with a swag of local talent also set to entertain the crowds. Gates will open at 12 noon at the Grenfell Showground with the Wolfe Brothers hitting the stage at 1:30pm and James Morrison at 3:30pm. Tickets are $55 for adults and kids under 12 are free. The NSW $25 Discover and $50 Parent vouchers are accepted for the event. For more information and to purchase tickets, see the Henry Lawson Festival website. VIP concert tickets are also available at just $88. VIP tickets include seating in a priority position with personal access to the VIP area in the Showground Pavilion for drinks along with a courtesy catering box. This is a licenced event with food and drinks available for purchase so no BYO. Please remember to bring your own chairs and picnic blankets. A shuttle bus to and from the event has also been organised due to parking availability and is simply a gold coin donation. The legendary music vibes will continue at the James Morrison Workshop with Morrison fans given the opportunity to meet the man himself during a workshop held the following day where he will give a 'Life in Music' talk. Starting at 9am on Monday June 13, the workshop will be at the Grenfell Showground Pavilion. Workshop participants will gain insight into the vast experience and wealth of knowledge that the multi-talented icon has gained over his lifetime. This workshop is not just about jazz. Students and musicians are encouraged to bring their instruments for a dynamic learning and creative experience. This is the ultimate opportunity for musicians to hear first-hand all about being in a band, performance techniques, playing techniques, and topics relevant to the audience, as James tailors his workshop to cater for those attending. All participants are required to register. Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for students. Get more information and book tickets via the Henry Lawson Festival Website. Now in its 63rd year, the 2022 Henry Lawson festival will run from June 9-13. The event marks the centenary of Henry Lawson's death. Lawson was born on the Grenfell Goldfields in 1867 and the festival was established to commemorate his extensive contribution to the arts during his time. Lawson's legendary Australian stories and poetry were acclaimed throughout his life and have continued to be celebrated in the 100 years since he passed. The festival is renowned for introducing Lawson's work to generations of fans and aims to promote aspiring artistic endeavours. The event also showcases the Grenfell region's heritage and tourist attractions with entertainment for everyone including a vibrant static street parade, market stalls and performers. Art exhibitions, guinea pig races, a woodchop, car show, blade shearing demonstrations, fashion parades, busking competitions, coach rides, and poetry reading are among the many other items on the festival agenda. The 2022 Henry Lawson Festival and concert is supported by the Department of Regional NSW. A full festival itinerary and more information will be coming available as the festival organisation finalises via the new website. Art, Photography and Short Story and Verse Competition Entry forms are also available on the website for those wanting to be part of the festival. Market Stallholders applications are also still open. More information and tickets for the Henry Lawson Festival Concert can be found at https://www.henrylawsonfestival.com.au/events-entertainment/festival-concert/ Information and tickets for the James Morrison Workshop can be found at https://www.henrylawsonfestival.com.au/events-entertainment/james-morrison-workshop

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/790fd4d4-90ee-461a-9474-1bfa564dc818.png/r0_251_1152_902_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Get your tickets now for Henry Lawson Festival