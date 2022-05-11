Gift giving trends for every occasion

With a bit of thought and planning you can turn a gift into a beautifully-wrapped and unique gift experience.

It's pretty special to receive a gift that has been thoughtfully wrapped with a card and theme that perfectly suits the recipient and occasion.



This can sometimes take a little bit of planning to achieve, and some of us would be quite happy to just pay for a service that has made gift wrapping and boxing an artform.

Let's discuss some new gift giving trends that you can try at home to wow your friends and family, and turn a good gift into a great gift-giving experience. These tips are for beginners through to wholesale gift suppliers.

Fabric over wrapping paper

There has been a big push towards using fabric over wrapping paper, and this is due to a few reasons. Reusing fabric is a more environmental option, as scrap material can be used and then reused again by the gift recipient. It also eliminates the need for sticky tape and other plastics, as you are tying or pinning the fabric in stylish designs.

If you are presenting gifts to family and close friends, you may even be able to use bright scarfs as your wrapping paper. You can either take these scarves back or leave them with your loved ones to use again. At thrift stores, you can always count on seeing lots of unique silk scarfs so grab a bundle to prepare yourself for the festive seasons.

Textures and dimensions

When we think beyond the typical wrapping paper and ribbon arrangement, there is lots of fun to be had with textures and dimensions.



There is a growing trend in incorporating 3-D elements. This can be achieved with woollen bulbuls, cardboard constructions and various unique trinkets. You might like to spray paint some pinecones white or gold to affix to your Christmas presents, or you might be able to make some pom-poms to use instead of a ribbon.

For something a little more vintage-inspired, you can wrap your presents with doilies, old placemats and table-decor items - really anything you are holding onto that no longer serves a purpose but is still beautiful.



Play around with some different creations and see what textures and dimensions you can bring to your gifts.

Eco-products

Using recycled materials is always in fashion, and there is a beautiful range of wrapping papers, gift boxes and gift bags that are environmentally sound and ethical in design.



Bamboo materials feel soft and can be very sturdy, and recycled paper is also a great option. There are many places you can find this.



You may even wish to design and handmake your own wrapping paper. It might seem like a daunting task, but it can be very easy when you have lots of scrap paper and basic food dyes around the house. All you have to do is create a wet slurry and dry out the paper. This is a great option for those friends and family who are very environmentally conscious.

Freeze-dried flowers

In case you missed it, freeze-dried flowers are all the rage. The premise is simple - immortalise a beautiful bunch so that they can be enjoyed for many years to come.



This is a more unique gift than a fresh bunch that will perish in a short period of time, and the flowers can be moved to different rooms and spaces in time and enjoyed all over the house.



You can find some structured, traditional flowers that have been frozen in time, or you might like something more wild and bold. Choose a colour blend that is best for your recipient, and think about what vase or pot is best as they too will be a permanent fixture for a long time.