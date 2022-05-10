How do I make a car accident injury claim in Queensland?

This is a commercial partnership with Smiths Lawyers.



Sustaining injury in a car accident that you were not the cause of is a scary and trying experience. Figuring out your options as far as compensation from the party at fault can be complicated and overwhelming.

You could make a compulsory third-party (CTP) insurance claim if you or your family were injured in a car accident in Queensland that was the fault of another driver. You would make your claim against the CTP insurer of the vehicle that caused the crash.

Who pays for your medical expenses?

All vehicles in Queensland must have a third-party insurance policy attached to the vehicle registration. This compulsory third-party (CTP) insurance protects vehicle owners and drivers from being held financially responsible if they injure someone in an accident.

So if a person is injured either totally or partly due to the fault of another driver, they can get medical treatment and therapy in addition to fair compensation in a timely manner.

What happens when an at-fault vehicle is uninsured?

Let's say the car responsible for the accident doesn't have compulsory third-party insurance because it isn't registered or can't be otherwise identified.

In that case, the injured person may be able to get compensation for their injuries from a government fund called the nominal defendant.

Steps to making a claim for injuries

There are several steps the injured party needs to take in making a car accident injury claim in Queensland.

The process can be complicated depending on the facts of your case, so it may be a good idea to get in touch with a QLD car accident lawyer before you get started with the claims process.

Report the crash

Drivers involved in crashes where someone was injured must report the collision to a police station by calling 000. It is essential to note down the reference number (QP number) for your police report to add to the insurance claim form.

Get the registration number of the vehicle at fault

You will need the registration number of the at-fault vehicle to lodge your claim. If more than one vehicle were involved in the crash, those registration numbers would be required.

If the at-fault vehicle was registered in Queensland, you could find their CTP insurer online using the vehicle's registration number and the date of the crash.

Be mindful of filing deadlines

There are strict timeframes for lodging your notice of claim. You must give the notice:

Within nine months after the accident or, if symptoms of the injury are not immediately apparent, the first appearance of signs of the injury.

If you have a lawyer managing your claim within one month of the first consultation with them.

Within three months, if the claim is to be given to the Nominal Defendant because the identity of the at-fault vehicle cannot be identified.

It is important to remember that your claim could be rejected if you lodge outside the timeframes.

Complete your claim form properly

You will need to fill out one of two claim forms. There is a form for non-fatal injury and one for fatal injury. The more information provided, the better it is for getting your claim processed more quickly.

When providing an account of the accident and the injury suffered, it is advised to be as honest as possible and avoid using any potentially misleading language.

Once the form is completed, print it and sign it with a witness. The witness can be a solicitor, Justice of the Peace or Commissioner for Declarations.

Documents you need to provide

You will need to provide the following documents in support of your claim.

1) Medical certificate

Your medical practitioner needs to fill out a medical certificate for you. This form will explain your injury and its effects and help the CTP insurer address your claim.

2) Claimant certificate

The claimant certificate is required to help with the deterrence of fraud. It asks the claimant if you were:

claiming your own accord;

contacted by someone who pressured you into making a CTP insurance claim;

aware of anyone paying a referral fee or other benefit to someone for recommending you take your claim to your lawyers.

3) Proof of identity

You will need to provide a copy of a government-issued ID with a current photo. This copy must be certified by a lawyer, notary public, Commissioner for Declarations (Cdec), or Justice of the Peace (JP).

4) Law practice certificate

If you have hired a lawyer to manage your claim, they must complete a law practice certificate. This certificate needs to be completed at the start of the claim process and the settlement stage. Your lawyer will need to provide the certificate to the relevant CTP insurer.

Ready to lodge

You've made the calls and gathered all of the required information. Now you can lodge your claim form directly to the insurer through the Queensland CTP claim Portal, or you can send it through the mail.

Conclusion

The unfortunate news is that you or a loved one has been injured in an accident, and the positive news is that Queensland has a system set up to help you cover your medical expenses.

The system can be daunting, especially when someone is dealing with injuries and rehabilitation. To ensure you are getting as much compensation as you deserve, speak with a lawyer who has experience with Queensland car accident injury claims.