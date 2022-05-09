Grenfell CEF raffle kicks off

news, local-news,

The Country Education Foundation of Grenfell are kicking off its fundraising for the future of local students with a huge raffle. Grenfell CEF help local students with the cost of their education be it at school, TAFE or university and they can only do that if they raise the money to do so. "The CEF of Grenfell's 26 recipients are settling into their learning for 2022, some continuing into their third, four and fifth years of study," Grenfell CEF's Jenny Armstrong said. "Those commencing their first year of study, especially those that have moved away are getting into the swing of new schedules and dealing with the challenges that come along." Grenfell CEF help students from the local area with scholarships to help pay for accommodation, education fees, tools or text books and even more. "As we continue to support and engage with these young people, we are also focused on building our funds for 2023, having awarded over $40,00 in scholarships this year," Jenny said. "We have just started selling raffle tickets for a terrific prize: a dinner for 6 - 8 people cooked by a mystery chef, assisted by the Year 12 hospitality students at The Henry Lawson High School. "This is a great opportunity to share and enjoy a gourmet feast with friends and family as we all get out again." Tickets are available from Aston and Joyce or call 0408063286. The Grenfell CEF have already drawn its 200 Club, one of its first fundraisers for 2022. "The very successful 200 club saw some big smiles from the lucky winners," Jenny said. A thrilled Ruth Gardner and her great-grandson Braedyn, who selected the lucky number for Ruth, won the $200 Louisa's Locker voucher. The other lucky winners were Betty Fittler, with a $50 voucher at Unwind, and Cindy Lawler with a $50 voucher at The Criterion. "Thank you to all the local businesses and organisation who so generously donate prizes and support us in so many ways," Jenny said.

