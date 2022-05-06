Information sessions on new tourism website
Local News
All residents of Weddin Shire are invited to attend a community information session on the new tourism website to replace www.grenfell.org.au
The session details are:
Wednesday 11th May
8.30am -10am
Community Hub Building 88 Main Street Grenfell
RSVP to 6343 2855 or edo@grenfell.org.au
Topics covered in the session will include:
- An outline of the project
- SEO Review - key word and search engine search data that supports site navigation
- The proposed site navigation
- 1st look at draft website design - home page and internal page design will be presented
- Open discussion on the project
If you have any questions or concerns about the session, please contact the Economic Development Officer on 6343 2855 or edo@grenfell.org.au