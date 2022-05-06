Information sessions on new tourism website

news, local-news,

All residents of Weddin Shire are invited to attend a community information session on the new tourism website to replace www.grenfell.org.au The session details are: Wednesday 11th May 8.30am -10am Community Hub Building 88 Main Street Grenfell RSVP to 6343 2855 or edo@grenfell.org.au Topics covered in the session will include: - An outline of the project - SEO Review - key word and search engine search data that supports site navigation - The proposed site navigation - 1st look at draft website design - home page and internal page design will be presented - Open discussion on the project If you have any questions or concerns about the session, please contact the Economic Development Officer on 6343 2855 or edo@grenfell.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/15c5ebd1-71e5-4ff3-84fb-235536430c81.JPG/r8_329_3208_2137_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg