Information sessions on new tourism website

All residents of Weddin Shire are invited to attend a community information session on the new tourism website to replace www.grenfell.org.au

The session details are:

Wednesday 11th May

8.30am -10am

Community Hub Building 88 Main Street Grenfell

RSVP to 6343 2855 or edo@grenfell.org.au

Topics covered in the session will include:

- An outline of the project

- SEO Review - key word and search engine search data that supports site navigation

- The proposed site navigation

- 1st look at draft website design - home page and internal page design will be presented

- Open discussion on the project

If you have any questions or concerns about the session, please contact the Economic Development Officer on 6343 2855 or edo@grenfell.org.au