Weddin Shire Council Mayor Craig Bembrick has thanked Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke for responding to their invitation to help with the Main Street Renewal on behalf of Council. Cr Bembrick approached Ms Cooke at her recently held Cootamundra Summit in regards to the current situation with the Main Street Renewal Project to ask for help. According to Cr Bembrick Ms Cooke offered the assistance of the NSW Public Works to advise on the work and help Council to get the work finished. Ms Cooke held a meeting in Grenfell on Friday evening with locals to discuss the current situation as well as how NSW Public Works would be involved. Cr Bembrick has thanked Ms Cooke for her response. NSW Public Works are an agency of the NSW Government who are able to provide expert advice to government and professional services to government agency clients across the state. Cr Bembrick said the meeting was good and he felt that not only was the meeting positive, but the inclusion of NSW Public Works in the project is a good thing for the community. "It was quite good and it looks like NSW Public Works are getting involved with the Main Street which is great," Cr Bembrick said. According to Cr Bembrick Council will know more about when NSW Public Works will come on board to help in the coming weeks and will be working on the project in an advisory capacity with the agency's experienced engineers. Cr Bembrick went on to explain that as far as on the ground the plan will remain the same in the use of locals to do the work. "We're still going to be using local tradespeople and contractors as much as we possibly can," Cr Bembrick said. Ms Cooke has been more than happy to help Council in finding a solution to the ongoing issues over the project and welcomed the invitation the Council extended at the meeting on Friday. Following the meeting Ms Cooke called for a way forward following the uncertainty the project has brought to the community. "What began as an exciting opportunity for the Grenfell community, bolstered with the support of significant funding to Weddin Shire Council from the NSW Government, has devolved into a long drawn out process having a very real impact on small business and the community more broadly," Ms Cooke said. "The Grenfell community deserves better, particularly when they have entered into this in good faith, with the promise it would be worth it in the long run." With around 100 people in attendance at the meeting on Friday evening Ms Cooke has said that NSW Public Works has agreed to come on board. "Thanks to the broad endorsement of those in attendance, NSW Public Works will proceed immediately with arrangements required to make Main Street safe and functional, in coordination with Council," Ms Cooke said.

