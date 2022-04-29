New and returning Councillors confirmed, attend their first meeting

news, local-news,

Weddin Shire Council last night inducted and confirmed its four new and returning Councillors at the beginning of its April Ordinary Meeting. It was not only a first for some of the Councillors but also the first Ordinary Meeting for the new Acting General Manager Max Kershaw who introduced the Councillors and asked them to say their oath or affirmation. "Congratulations to our four incoming Councillors on being elected," Mr Kershaw said. "Welcome to Civic office and I'm sure everybody wishes you very well in your endevours in the years ahead." Mr Kershaw called upon the incoming Councillors in the order that was advised by the NSW Electoral Commission. Councillor Glenda Howell, Councillor Jason Kenah, Councillor Warwick Frame and Councillor Jan Parlett all stood and repeated their oath and affirmation for their position. "I now confirm the appointment of the four incoming Councillors to Weddin Shire Council," Mr Kershaw said. Weddin Shire Council Mayor Craig Bembrick also welcomed the three new Councillors and the return of Councillor Parlett. "I'd like to welcome Cr Frame, Cr Howell and Cr Kenah to Council and welcome back Cr Parlett," Cr Bembrick said. "It's great to have you back, it's great to have everybody here tonight."

