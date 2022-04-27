An important speech for Anzac Day

news, local-news,

The special guest at the Grenfell Anzac Day services, Corporal Kirsten McKellar gave a very special address to the large crowds at both the dawn and 11am services. Kirsten is the daughter of Grenfell Farmers Brett and Tracey McKellar, making her a local, sharing her message with the local community. President of the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch, RSL Members, Veterans, The Mayor and Counsellors of the Weddin Shire, Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen. Good Morning. It is a great privilege to represent the Australian Army here at this morning's Dawn Service and give this year's commemorative address. We gather here today to mark Anzac Day 2022, pause and remember those who served in war and peace, and reflect on their sacrifices to ensure our freedom. ANZAC day is not about glorifying war; it is about sacrifice, mateship, idealism, freedom, pride and heroism. It is our only national day to remember a common experience that so many Australian men and women have shared and reflect on the price they have paid to secure our present way of life. At around 4.30 am on 25 April 1915, the first soldiers of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, the first ANZACs, landed at what is now known as ANZAC Cove on the Gallipoli Peninsula Turkey. By the end of that first day, over 16,000 soldiers had surged ashore, and more than 2,000 were dead or injured. The first Anzac Day Service was held on 25 April 1916, with Services across Australia, a march through London, and in a typically Australian manner, a sports day held at the Australian Army's training camp in Egypt. By the end of April 1916, the Australian and New Zealand forces had been evacuated from the shores of Gallipoli and were awaiting deployment to the battlefields of France. Fittingly, more than 2,000 of the original Anzacs marched in London to honour the memory of their fallen mates. 100 years ago, the Anzac Day of 1922 would have been very different from the several Anzac Day parades that had preceded it. Our surviving soldiers had returned to Australia. Peace had come at least, and the killing and misery had ended. Whilst Australia took pride in what its soldiers had achieved and the contribution made to the efforts of our allies, there was also an immense sense of grief for those who never came home. Many physical and emotional battles lay ahead for our returning soldiers and their families. Today, over 100 years after the First World War, we cannot appreciate first-hand the relief and grief our ancestors felt, but we can still take pride in our Defence Force's contribution to securing our peace and safety in this country. We show gratitude for the sacrifice of our First Anzacs. But we also remember and show appreciation for the sailors, soldiers and aviators who continued to uphold the ANZAC tradition. 21 years after the guns fell silent on World War One, Australians were again asked to support their allies in another world conflict. Men and women were asked to serve a second time. Fathers who had experienced the horrors of the first world war and mothers who had farewelled their husbands were now asked to send their sons and daughters. Our first ANZACs enlisted with a sense of excitement in the pursuit of adventure and travel and to prove themselves to their family and their country. And prove themselves they did - they served with courage and distinction, in a manner that would secure their memory in the Australian conscience and culture for more than a century. The men and women who enlisted for World War Two did so with a firm understanding of what awaited them but with no less determination and courage than their predecessors. When World War Two ended in 1945, our veterans had once again served with distinction; and our returning sailors, soldiers and aviators were able to march with pride on Anzac Day, both for themselves and their mates who did not return. Our Defence Force personnel continued to serve with distinction during the Korean War, from 1950 to 1953, and the Vietnam War, from 1962 to 1972. Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War was a dividing chapter in Australia's military history. With anti-war sentiments increasing amongst the Australian public, the Anzac Day ceremonies of the late 1960s and early 1970s became a focus for anti-war protests. In some towns, our Vietnam Veterans were not invited to march. Despite the service they had given and the hardships they'd endured, our Vietnam Veterans suffered further through the realisation that some of the country they had served did not accept what they had done. Today our Vietnam Veterans are an integral and appreciated part of our military history. Anzac Day again provides an opportunity for us to honour their service and show gratitude to them and the families that supported them through their darkest hours. Our veterans, who will march together around the country today, represent the next generation of our Defence Force, the men and women who continue to uphold the finest of the Anzac traditions. They have served with honour during conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan; and other military operations, including East Timor, Somalia and South Sudan, and various UN Peace Keeping Missions. We will recognise their sacrifice, commitment and unselfish devotion, just as we remember those who fought in World War One. There are 102,866 names on the Australian War Memorial's Roll of Honour, keeping watch over the Memorial's Pool of Reflection and Eternal Flame; 102,866 men and women have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. We are the beneficiaries of the actions of our first Anzacs and those who have fought for Australia since. We demonstrate our gratitude by remembering their sacrifice and honouring the values they first fought for over 100 years ago and continue to fight for today. This is the payment we make against a debt we can never fully repay. Lest we forget. President of the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch, RSL Members, Veterans, The Mayor and Counsellors of the Weddin Shire, Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen. Good morning. My name is CPL Kirsten McKellar, and I was honoured to be asked by our Grenfell RSL Sub Branch to speak today and represent the Australian Army at this year's ANZAC day commemorative services. At this morning's Dawn Service, I spoke about what ANZAC day represents. ANZAC day is not a day for celebration or glorification of war, but a day of reflection, recognition and acknowledgement for the sacrifice, commitment and unselfish devotion thousands of men and women have made, and continue to make, serving our country. For myself, having deployed on three separate occasions to the Middle East Region in support of Operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, I understand and acknowledge the sacrifice the men and women of Australia made. I am immensely proud of myself to know that I have also contributed to the safety and security of this nation. Today is a day when we remember those who suffered or continue to suffer through war. We remember those who continue to hurt through their physical or mental scars, including those next of kin whose grief and sense of loss can never be erased. On this day in 1915, a group of volunteer Australian and New Zealand soldiers found themselves wading ashore before dawn at a small beach on the Gallipoli peninsula in turkey. Many of these men were only teenagers, some as young as 16. All were anxious to prove their courage and national identity. 36,000 Australian and New Zealand soldiers were killed or wounded at Gallipoli. But in those terrible battles, young Australians earned a reputation for courage, self-reliance and mateship. Over the eight months following the landing, those young Anzacs underwent a 'trial by ordeal'. The experience drew Australians together as a nation and established the national character. The standards they set, the Anzac spirit, have been handed down ever since to all Australian Service men and women who followed them in subsequent wars. Almost half a million Australians enlisted for service during World War One; over 60,000 Australians died, and 156,000 were wounded or taken prisoner. And whilst Anzac Day commemorations began in 1916 to honour those killed at Gallipoli the year before, our first ANZACs established the tradition on their return to Australia. Today we also recognise that Anzac Day has come to symbolise more than just the first Australian and New Zealand soldiers who fought so valiantly at Gallipoli. Anzac Day has come to symbolise all men and women who serve in Australia's armed forces, all who fight and make sacrifices for this country and continue to uphold the Anzac values. Through World War Two, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, UN Peace Keeping Missions and other military operations - the men and women of Australia's Navy, Army, and Air Force continue to serve Australia with pride and remain true to the courage, dedication and loyalty demonstrated by the men of Gallipoli in 1915. Today is a day of thanks and quiet reflection. It is a time to reflect on Australia's commitment to contributing to peace in other parts of the world. Where necessary, to preserve peace in our region or elsewhere in the world, we must be prepared to deploy our forces to fight for or protect the rights of our neighbours and our nation. We cannot isolate ourselves and ignore these responsibilities. The cost of war, the human cost, has been tremendous for those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who carry the physical and mental scars of war long after the fighting has stopped. It is an immense cost for the family members who supported and continue to support our service men and women and the cost to the family and friends who've been left behind. The actions of our serving members past, present and future are reflected in the words of the poet John Maxwell Edmonds: When you go home, tell them of us and say For your tomorrow, we gave our today. Lest we forget.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/a34dea20-8d56-4013-b4d9-4e0a86fc6e34.jpg/r5_0_1874_1056_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

An important speech for Anzac Day