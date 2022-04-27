Grenfell Indoor Bowls - April 2022 report

sport, local-sport,

The month of April has been a really enjoyable month of games at Grenfell Indoor Bowling Club. We have welcomed two new players who have come along and enjoyed the company. Regular players were teamed together so very equally, resulting in sides being only two points apart. We still have players travel from Young and Cowra to play in the Grenfell Bowling Club with excellent conditions, surrounds and equipment. We play every Tuesday, assembling at 1.00pm to commence play at 1.30pm and winding up games at 3.30pm. Indoor bowls, carpet bowls whatever you want to call it, is not a difficult or strenuous game to play. Everyone benefits from versatile company and enjoying yourself.

