Men's fours championships played over the weekend

From the back page: Best for Grenfell were Tyler Byron, Caleb Haddin, Marc O'Loughlin, Levi Summerfield, Michael Smith (Players Player) and Lachlan Smith. Jaxon Greenaway kicked 6 goals and the try scorers were Michael Smith (4), Tyler Byron (2), Dylan King, Ollie Taylor, and Caleb Haddin. LEAGUE TAG: CSU were too good for the Girlannas winning 22-4 after leading 18-4 at half-time. The Girlannas had plenty of possession and good field position in the second half but they were unable to break the CSU defence. The CSU girls had a much younger team than Grenfell and they have a reputation as a very smart outfit. Grenfell can improve as this was their first hit out for the year and they were also missing their regular halves. It was good to see the Madgwick girls Holli and Chloe back in Grenfell colours and it was Holli and Zoe Gavin that were the stand outs for the locals. Chelsea Anderson, Mackenzie Brenner, and Anna Brenner also had strong games and a special mention for the three juniors that played up namely, Mia Bateman, Alana O'Loughlin (Players Player) and Linda Hucker. FIRST GRADE: Grenfell drew first blood through a Brendan Hewen try and with five minutes left in the first half they led 22-10 and appeared to be getting on top of the Mungoes. CSU scored a couple of minutes before the break and then again straight after the break to level it up at 22 all. At this point the Goannas just could not get their hands on the ball and CSU scored another four tries to take a comfortable 42-22 lead. When the Goannas did get some possession, they were able to score three late converted tries, but the bird had already flown. Best for Grenfell were Sam Ingram, Toby Barons, Bryce Taylor, Brendan Hewen and Players Player Jarrod Wilson. Try scorers for Grenfell were Sam Ingram (2), Toby Barons, Josh Cooney, Angus Birch, Dylan King, and Brendan Hewen. Tyson Williams kicked 4 goals and Toby Barons and Ty Ashe each kicked a goal. There was lots of action on the greens of the Grenfell Bowling Club over the weekend with the 2021 Fours Championships played. The final winners were Ross Hunter, Tim Fowler, Steve Galvin and John Joyce defeating Gerard Beath, Blake Bradtke, Kerry Aston and Barry Bradtke. Congratulations to all of the players. Good Autumn weather conditions greeted the social bowlers this week with 46 playing on the social days. The social day winners were - Chooks: Free Games: This week you needed -8 on the third end on an odd numbered rink. The jackpot was not won this week. Next week the jackpot will be $120.00. Bowls is played on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Games commence at 12.30pm with the names in by 12.15pm. The next meeting of the Grenfell Garden Club Inc will be at President Kathy McKellar's home, at 2pm on Tuesday May 3. All members of the Grenfell Garden Club are encouraged to bring a friend, a plate of food to share and a chair. The Club will be helping to raise funds for the Cancer Council's Biggest Morning Tea Fund-raiser at its next meeting. If you can't make it on the day and would like to make a donation please see Jenny Wells or go to Kathleen McCue's Facebook page and find the biggest morning tea post, and donate there. Alternatively locals are able to jump online and visit https://www.biggestmorningtea.com.au/fundraisers/kathleenmccue/biggest-morning-tea-nsw and donate money directly to the event through the Cancer Council's Biggest Morning Tea website. The Cancer Council event is held annually.

