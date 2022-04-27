news, local-news,

BABPTISM: Vincent Mills, son of Trent and Cherie was welcomed into the parish community through the Sacrament of Baptism on Sunday morning in St Joseph's Church. Fr Jiss Sunny officiated. Emily Brown and Lee Mills, Vincent's aunty and uncle are his godparents. Vincent from Canberra is the grandson of Leonard and Helen Smith of Grenfell and Luke and Debbie Mills of Canberra. ANZAC DAY: Congratulations to all involved in the outstanding ANZAC Day commemorations in Grenfell and the surrounding villages. Grenfell welcomed home Corporal Kirsten McKellar who addressed both the Dawn and Commemorative Services. Kirsten said, "Today is a day of thanks and quiet reflection. It is a time to reflect on Australia's commitment to contributing to peace in other parts of the world. Where necessary, to preserve peace in our region or elsewhere in the world, we must be prepared to deploy our forces to fight for or protect the rights of our neighbours and our nation. We cannot isolate ourselves and ignore these responsibilities. The actions of our serving members past, present and future are reflected in the words of the poet John Maxwell Edmonds: "When you go home, tell them of us and say For your tomorrow, we gave our today. Lest we forget." PROUD GRANDFATHER: Peter and Sylvia Butcher welcomed home their granddaughter Courtney and her husband Rhys Clark from Victoria over the ANZAC weekend. Peter was delighted to have a photograph taken with them and his other grandchildren Matilda and Braiden York after the ANZAC Day Service. Peter was surprised to learn that this was the first time that Rhys had been to an ANZAC Day service. Peter served in the Australian Army for more than twenty three years, serving in the Army Reserve followed by the Australian Regular Army and the Australian Cadet Unit in Grenfell. RETURN VISIT: Jason Jones, Dallas Smitcher, Andrew Fennick, Michael Martin, Tony Hernando, Paul Gratehead and Graeme Smith returned to Grenfell last weekend on one of their many motorbike trips. This, I believe is their third visit. On Saturday they rode to Parkes and said they saw Elvis a few times and of course Priscilla and enjoyed a visit to "The Dish". HENRY LAWSON FESTIVAL: The festival theme for 2022 is '100 not Out - The Legend Lives On' which celebrates and acknowledges that it has been 100 years since Henry Lawson passed away. The Festival Committee is calling for entrants to register in the King/Queen Competition. Registrations forms and further information is available on the festival website. Registrations opened on March 21. Winners will be announced at the Art Opening on the Thursday evening. The committee is also calling for Expressions of Interest for food stall holders. Please complete the General Market Stall form or the Food Stall form as appropriate. The Concert at the Showground on Sunday will start at 12.00pm - 5.00pm. The Wolfe Brothers and James Morrison will be entertaining a crowd of up to 3,000 people. Stallholders will be able to put in an Expression of Interest for this event. Applications forms are on the festival website www.henrylawson festival.com.au. GRENFELL LIONS CLUB: Mini Lotto. There were no Jackpot or five number winners last week. Numbers were drawn electronically in this order 17, 1, 7, 18, 10 & 13. Jackpot now $1583. Five number jackpot $115. Choose six number 1-20. The draw tonight will be at the Bowling Club Thank you to everyone who supports the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities. Lions were kept busy once again, following the ANZAC Day Dawn Service cooking Bacon and Egg Rolls and Sausage Sandwiches for the many who came for breakfast. NAVIGATING the AGED CARE SYSTEM: Elly Schiller said, "following a successful three week program I now wish to run another." 2 hours per week for a 3 week program: Each week guest speakers discuss topics relevant to Navigating the Aged Care System including a visit from local Solicitor, Grenfell Ambulance and Social Worker. Many topics are discussed including Guardianship, Enduring Power of Attorney, Aged Care Assessment, and Advanced Care Directive. If you would like to be on the list to attend, contact Elly at Grenfell Community Health - 6349 1750 SINCERE SYMPATHY: Sympathy is extended to families who have lost loved one recently, including Judith Nancy Baker nee Shaw, Barbara Helen Knight, David Ballard, Helen Lowcock, Patricia Myrtle 'Pattie' Burn, Jo-Anne Troy and Lindsay Ballard. Lindsay's funeral will take place on Monday May 2 at 11am at the Grenfell Lawn Cemetery.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/0967aa86-f0e2-4faa-a9ae-623529f013d4.JPG/r0_152_2560_1598_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg