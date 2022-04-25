news, local-news,

The NSW Electoral Commission have confirmed the results of the Weddin Shire Council Countback By-election. The Electoral Commission declared the results on its website last Wednesday earlier than they were expected. With the confirmation Weddin Shire Council will be inducting four new Councillors at its April Ordinary Meeting to be held on Thursday. According to the NSW Electoral Commission the 'countback by-elections were uncontested.' The countback by-election was triggered after Councillor Chad White resigned due to a new job opportunity followed the next day by the shock resignations of Councillor Carly Brown, Councillor Mark Liebich and Councillor Geoff McClelland. The resignations left only five of the original nine councillors sitting, those councillors being Cr Craig Bembrick, Cr Paul Best, Cr Phillip Diprose, Cr Michelle Cook and Cr Stuart McKellar. There were 14 candidates for the nine council positions at the December 4 elections meaning there were a potential five candidates to be put forward for the countback by-election to fill the vacant seats. Glenda Howell, Jason Kenah, Warwick Frame and returning to the role, Jan Parlett have all been confirmed by the NSW Electoral Commission. The other candidate from the 2021 election, Barry Hinde, did not stand in the countback. The four new and returning Councillors will take the oath of office and be inducted into their positions when they attend their first Ordinary Meeting on Thursday. Weddin Shire Council has made the declaration on its website and congratulated the new and returning Councillors. "The NSWEC has also advised that, following the receipt of only one valid application in respect of each casual vacancy, all of the eligible candidates have been declared elected uncontested," Council said. "Council is pleased to congratulate Councillors Warwick Frame, Glenda Howell, Jason Kenah and Jan Parlett on their election."

The four Councillors will be inducted on Thursday