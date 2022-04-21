Grenfell Garden Club to meet

news, local-news,

The next meeting of the Grenfell Garden Club Inc will be at President Kathy McKellar's home, at 2pm on Tuesday May 3. All members of the Grenfell Garden Club are encouraged to bring a friend, a plate of food to share and a chair. The Club will be helping to raise funds for the Cancer Council's Biggest Morning Tea Fund-raiser at its next meeting. If you can't make it on the day and would like to make a donation please see Jenny Wells or go to Kathleen McCue's Facebook page and find the biggest morning tea post, and donate there. Alternatively locals are able to jump online and visit https://www.biggestmorningtea.com.au/fundraisers/kathleenmccue/biggest-morning-tea-nsw and donate money directly to the event through the Cancer Council's Biggest Morning Tea website. The Cancer Council event is held annually.

