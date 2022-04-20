Festival returns bigger and better than ever

news, local-news,

With just over a month until the return of the Henry Lawson Festival of Arts the new committee has been working hard to ensure the event is bigger and better than ever before. With a few new editions and a little freshen up this year's festival will still be celebrating a range of artistic endeavours with applications now open for competition entries across Short Story and Verse, Photography and Art Prizes in the following Sections: PAINTING, DRAWING, WATERCOLOUR, DRAWING, PASTELS AND LOCAL ARTIST (ANY MEDIA). 2022 marks 100 years since Lawson's death and hence this year's theme "100 Not Out - The Legacy Lives On!" The committee invites artists to submit works that reflect, or reflect on, any aspect of Henry Lawson's work or his life. Competition entries close 20 May 2022. The festival committee are looking to crown the Charity King and Queen who will fulfill a few important festival ambassador duties over the weekend and through to the following May. As in the past, judging is based on the entrants fundraising capacity and community involvement with the crowning awarded to the entrant who raises the most amount of funds of which 60 per cent goes to the entrant's organisation and 40 per cent to the Festival. Aiming to kick start the 2022 festival with a bang and broaden its appeal, the festival committee identified the need to amp up its celebration of musical artistic talents with introduction of the Legends Concert on Sunday afternoon with the James Morrison and The Wolfe Brothers. "The busking competition and music in the local pubs has always been a hit with festival goers but we wanted to draw the crowds to town early on the Sunday and keep them here after the concert to give the town a real economic boost," Henry Lawson Festival President Belinda Power said. "Weddin Shire Council are assisting the committee in registering to accept Dine and Discover vouchers which will make what is already good value an even better afternoon out." Crowd pleasers and family favourites will be back with the ever-popular Wood Chop luring axemen from wide and far, the show and shine of the Grenfell Car Club Car Show and never fear those furry thoroughbreds will hit the track once again with the Guinea Pig races. The committee are still looking for stallholders and buskers to register their expression of interest for the full long weekend lineup of fun and entertainment. For the full details please head to www.henrylawsonfestival.com.au Importantly residents and businesses alike need to Save the Date with friends and family marking Grenfell as the place to be this June long weekend.

Festival returns bigger and better than ever