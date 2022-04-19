news, local-news,

The Lions Club of Grenfell have inducted a new face with local police officer Mark Best now joining the Lions Den. The newly minted Lion Mark was welcomed by the Grenfell Club and was inducted by the Zone Chair Lion Ian Acret from Forbes at the most recent meeting of the Club on Monday April 18. "Mark, a local Senior Police Officer, sponsored by Lion Terry Carroll was welcomed by all members with the usual Lion's Roar," Lion Deidre Carroll said. Mark started at the Grenfell Police Station only fairly recently, but the local club is very excited to have him among their members. "Mark, formally from the central coast commenced duties in the district six months ago said he was pleased to be invited to join the club and looks forward to assisting with projects etc when time permits," Deidre said. Though his family are not in Grenfell, Mark appears to be making many fantastic connections to the local community that will only benefit him in his role with NSW Police. "Mark's family are still on the coast where his wife Mary is a teacher," Deidre said. Prior to moving to the area Mark had been a member of a Surf Life Saving Club up on the coast, and he shared some of his experiences with his fellow members. "Following his induction, Lion Mark gave a short talk on his life as a member of the surf life saving club at the coast," Deidre said. The club has welcomed the new local with open arms. "Congratulations Mark," Deidre said. The Lions Club of Grenfell is always willing to speak with those who may be interested in becoming members. Anyone who would like to know more about the club or how to join can do so by getting in touch with Terry Carroll.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/d5b67109-7bff-475b-8868-21b350574451.JPG/r0_215_2560_1661_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

A new face at the Lions den