A big week on the Grenfell bowling greens

Mild weather conditions greeted the social bowlers this week with 72 playing on the social days. The social day winners were: Chooks: Free Games: This week you needed -8 on the third end on an odd numbered rink. The jackpot was not won this week. Next week the jackpot will be $80.00. On Friday the Criterion Hotel hosted a three person two bowls event with 36 players in attendance. The winners on the day were Brandon Pollard, Blake Bradtke and Brent Piper. At Forbes over the weekend bowlers from all over state played in a tournament. A Grenfell team of Kerry Aston, Col Meyers, Brian Friend and Dan Tisdell made the final, going down narrowly on Sunday morning. Bowls on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays will commence at 12.30pm with the names in by 12.15pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/5d00b8cb-0fc3-4947-95f5-85e0e4486bec.jpg/r7_0_3018_1701_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg