New acting General Manager appointed to Council

news, local-news,

Weddin Shire Council inducted its new acting General Manager on Tuesday with Councillors excited about the experience that is being brought into the position. The new acting GM Maxwell Kershaw has overseen three Main Street projects through his career and it is hoped that he will be able to ensure the Grenfell Main Street Renewal will be able to move forward in the search for someone to permanently fulfill the position. Councillors were able to meet with Mr Kershaw on Wednesday and welcome him to the position and to the local area. "Council has appointed an Acting General Manager Mr Maxwell Kershaw to assist Council while we continue to recruit a new permanent General Manager," Weddin Shire Council Mayor Craig Bembrick said. "Mr Kershaw comes with a wealth of General Manager experience serving 42 years in Local Governments and just over 20 years as a General Manager in Council's such as Warren Shire, Gunnedah Shire, Narrabri Shire, Harden Shire and recently at Forbes Council where he assisted in a similar capacity to his position with us." Though Mr Kershaw is not from the Weddin area he does have many ties to the community with family living in the Shire and the regional area. "While Mr Kershaw has not previously lived in Grenfell, he has close family nearby and he and his wife are looking forward to spending time in the area," Mayor Bembrick said. "Weddin Shire Council and Councillors would like to warmly welcome Mr and Mrs Kershaw to the area and we thank Mr Kershaw for his invaluable assistance and look forward to working with him over the coming months."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/a3650a07-203e-4046-94d7-96519e662728.jpg/r0_28_457_286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg