First round of Woodbridge Cup for 2022

The Woodbridge Cup will kick off on the weekend and will now boast a twelve team competition with the inclusion of new clubs the Orange United Warriors, Bathurst CSU Mungoes, and the Oberon Tigers. Grenfell will commence their campaign at Lawson Oval on Saturday when they host one of the new teams the CSU Mungoes with League Tag kicking off at 1.40pm and First Grade at 3.00pm. The Youth League draw is yet to be finalised so at this stage it is not known whether or not there will be a Youth League match on the Saturday. The Youth League is shaping up as a strong and competitive six team competition involving teams from Grenfell, Canowindra, Cargo, Molong, Eugowra, and Condobolin. The First Grade Captain/Coach this year is Josh Cooney and he will be assisted by the experienced Garry Hewen. Father and daughter combination of Robert and Chelsea Anderson will be in charge of the League Tag girls whilst the Youth League coach is Craig Smith. FIRST TRY SCORER AUCTION/CALCUTTA We will be holding our First Try Scorer Auction/Calcutta at the Grenfell Bowling Club on Saturday commencing at 7.30pm after our home game against the CSU Mungoes. The First Grade jumpers 1-17 will be auctioned individually and 18-20 as one block whereas for the League Tag girls we will auction the actual players including player "x". Player "x" covers any new League Tag players that come along after the start of the season. The following is an example of how the Auction works: If the jumpers are auctioned and $3600 is raised then $1800 goes to the Goannas Club and $1800 goes to the prize pool. If there are 6 home games then the owner of the first try scorer of each game receives $300. First Grade and League Tag are separate Auctions and prize pools.

