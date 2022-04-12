news, local-news,

The streets of Grenfell have come alive with the week-long Light Up The Night light projection event bringing light, movement, colour and sound into Main Street. The event started on April 9th and will run each evening until April 15th between 6.30 and 9.30pm. Each night a different art projection will be beamed on to the faade of the ANZ Bank Building, and residents are encouraged to see them all. Weddin Shire Council Mayor Craig Bembrick has welcomed the exhibition which is something the whole family can enjoy. "This is a fabulous new family friendly event for the community of Grenfell," Mr Bembrick said. "I encourage all residents of the Weddin Shire to come into Grenfell's Main Street and see it for themselves." The projections can be enjoyed from the footpath, or if you prefer, you can park in Main Street and remain in your vehicle. The event has been designed to provide the community with free and accessible entertainment and opportunities to reconnect after the many disruptions of the last two years. Each of the seven projections have been designed to offer diversity and appeal to a wide audience, with several of the themes designed specifically to be family friendly as the event is occurring during school holidays. "This event has been funded by the NSW Government through the Festival of Place Summer Night Fund, and we thank them for making this exciting event possible" Mayor Bembrick said. While each projection appears for one night only, if you want to catch up on any you have missed, they are all posted on the Visit Grenfell Facebook page where they can be viewed and shared.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/0ccfecd3-714f-43b9-8c83-3caa200f7bbf.jpg/r0_270_1240_971_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Light up the Night is a 'must see' for locals